Lawmakers file injunction against plan to shelter asylum seekers at Floyd Bennett Field

NEW YORK -- An injunction was filed overnight in response to New York City's plan to set up a shelter for asylum seekers at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn.

It was filed just after midnight by Councilwoman Joann Ariola and Assemblywoman Jaime Williams, along with 37 other local leaders and residents.

In their joint statement, Ariola wrote, "We will not sit idly by and allow you to destroy our city. We will fight." Williams added, "The placement of a migrant base camp at Floyd Bennett Field is illegal, and skirts around all of the protocols meant to keep this place a national park."

They went on to say the field is meant for recreation, not for housing.

Read More: Mayor Eric Adams announces asylum seekers will be housed at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn

Later Tuesday morning, Comptroller Brad Lander will lead a protest at City Hall Park against Mayor Eric Adams' proposed $10 billion in budget cuts to help curb the effects of the crisis, as the city struggles to house more than 100,000 asylum seekers. Lander, along with Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso and members of the Progressive Caucus, believe this exceeds the amount the city needs to cover these costs.

Lander announced an audit of the city's contract with DocGo, a medical services company the city used to provide shelter and other services for asylum seekers.

"So that New Yorkers can have confidence that every single invoice is being scrutinized, that we are really paying careful attention to what we're being billed for and what we're paying for," Lander said.

"The die is not yet cast, we can still avoid these cuts if Washington and Albany do their part by paying their fair share," said Adams.

The protest is set to start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at City Hall Park.