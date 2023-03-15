State mulling residential parking permits for New York City residents

NEW YORK -- The state is proposing the idea of residential parking permits in New York City to help fund public transit.

CBS2 learned Wednesday what preferential parking would mean and how drivers feel about it.

"It's not easy to park in Manhattan," said Robbie Dominguez, who regularly drives to work.

Every driver knows finding free street parking in Manhattan is like gold. Now, state Sen. Michael Gianaris is proposing "residential parking passes," meaning residents could have priority spots over others.

"Oh, I'd be for it," one New Yorker said.

"We've been hearing from people in our community for years [who] have to circle their own blocks for a half hour, 45 minutes just to find a parking place," Gianaris said.

Gianaris says there's also concern that once congestion pricing goes into effect, the number of people parking their cars above 60th Street to avoid the toll zone will only increase.

"People drive in from out of town -- certainly out of the neighborhood -- drop their cars on the streets, then hop the subway," Gianaris said.

On one Upper West Side block, CBS2 saw Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania license plates.

"If you just look along the street, it's like New Jersey, Colorado. That's all fine, but I think you should be able to park where you live," Upper West Side resident Deborah Jean Templin said.

But some drivers say not so fast, because the residential permits would come with a cost.

"I don't agree with that. It's already expensive right now," a New Yorker said.

"To charge the citizens of New York to do something as simple as park, where is the money going?" driver Chantise Flete said.

The money would go towards funding the MTA. The exact price of a permit hasn't been determined, but the Senate estimates it could raise $400 million per year.

"I do believe in making public transit as low cost as it can possibly be. I think it would displace a lot of cost on low-income people," Upper West Side resident Heba Gowa said.

For example, if you live in Queens and drive to work in Manhattan and couldn't park on the street, an underground lot for 24 hours can cost you $70.

"It's restrictive. Businesses are going to suffer coming from the outer borough to shop or dine," a man named Jude said.

If passed by the state, the City Council would not only have to decide if it is for permit parking, but then determine which neighborhoods should adopt it.

"Look, in some neighborhoods this would work. For instance, Coney Island. In the summer you have lots of folks that come to Coney Island that don't live in Coney Island. I think that there is a concern about any back-door tax or fee to raise money for the MTA," Councilman Justin Brannan said.

Brannan added even if you bought a residential parking permit, it still wouldn't guarantee you a spot on the street.

Gianaris reiterated all the state would be doing if the proposal passes is to authorize the City Council to decide what it wants to do next.

CBS2 reached out to the mayor's office and the Department of Transportation, but did not immediately hear back.