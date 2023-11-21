74-year-old pedestrian killed in Stamford hit-and-run

74-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Police in Fairfield County are looking for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run.

It happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday on West Main Street near Alvord Lane in Stamford.

Police say a pedestrian was crossing the street when a driver struck her, then continued driving.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as 74-year-old Marie Jean-Charles.

Investigators believe the driver was speeding.

Police say investigators later located the vehicle after receiving information from other police sources. They did not say if a suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 977-4712.