74-year-old pedestrian killed in Stamford hit-and-run
STAMFORD, Conn. -- Police in Fairfield County are looking for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run.
It happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday on West Main Street near Alvord Lane in Stamford.
Police say a pedestrian was crossing the street when a driver struck her, then continued driving.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as 74-year-old Marie Jean-Charles.
Investigators believe the driver was speeding.
Police say investigators later located the vehicle after receiving information from other police sources. They did not say if a suspect is in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 977-4712.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.