Stacks of tires on sidewalks in Bedford Park set to be removed

NEW YORK - People who live in the Bedford Park section of the Bronx say a local tire shop has been leaving stacks of tires out on the streets and blocking some sidewalks for months.

It's a tip CBS2 News received from a viewer and when we arrived at the location this morning, the situation took a positive turn.

The stacks of tires on the sidewalks outside Elite Repair Shop on 204th Street and Jerome Avenue have become a long-lasting eyesore for residents.

Community Board 7 member Andrew Laiosa says there's been dozens of complaints.

The Department of Sanitation confirms to CBS2 News in the last two months, the business received five violations for sidewalk obstructions. Each violation was for $300.

"They don't rent the sidewalk. It's a public sidewalk," Laiosa said.

Right as Laiosa arrived Monday morning, sidewalks were being swept, and tires wheeled.

"The issue is the tires are on the sidewalk and they're going to be cleared up. They're going to go inside to the property," a worker at Elite Repair Shop said.

The manager of the shop explained after receiving several tickets from the Department of Sanitation, it was time to rent the lot next door for excess tires.

On the opposite side of Jerome Avenue, across the street from the tire shop, more tires are stacked up. The manager of the shop said they will also be removed too.

"Everybody wants clean, safe streets," Laiosa said. "I'm happy to see it."

The Department of Sanitation says property owners and businesses have a legal obligation to keep sidewalks clean, as well as 18 inches into the roadway.

