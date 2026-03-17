St. Patrick's Day Parade 2026 in NYC today. See the map, start time and street closures.

The 2026 St. Patrick's Day Parade is taking place today in New York City.

It's the largest of several St. Patrick's Day celebrations in and around the New York area Tuesday, with nearly 2 million people expected to line the parade route in Manhattan.

Weather for NYC's St. Patrick's Day Parade

Bundle up because we're in for a cold and blustery St. Patrick's Day.

The First Alert Forecast shows 38 degrees and sunny when the parade steps off at 11 a.m., with highs only reaching the low 40s as the day progresses.

When does the NYC St. Patrick's Day parade start?

This year is the 265th annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade in New York City. It's taking place along Fifth Avenue starting at 11 a.m. The parade typically wraps up at around 4:30 p.m.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch and FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore are among the dignitaries participating in this year's parade.

Mamdani will host a St. Patrick's Day breakfast at Gracie Mansion and attend Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral before the parade steps off.

The grand marshal this year is Robert McCann, co-chairman of NewEdge Capital Group and president of the Irish Arts Center's Board of Directors.

The New York National Guard's "Fighting 69th" will lead the parade for the 175th time.

Map of St. Patrick's Day Parade route

New York City's historic St. Patrick's Day Parade is set to march through Manhattan for the 2026 celebration. CBS News New York

The parade route goes up Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 79th Street.

If you're interested in attending the parade, any spot along Fifth Ave. will make for good viewing. Make note, however, that there are no portable restrooms along the parade route.

The parade has never been canceled due to bad weather, and has in the past marched through rain.

NYC street closures for St. Patrick's Day Parade

Whether you're heading to the parade or just trying to get around, the NYPD says the following streets will be closed Monday:

Formation:

Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street

44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

Route:

5th Avenue between 79th Street and 43rd Street

Dispersal:

5th Avenue between 84th Street and 79th Street

79th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

80th Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue

81st Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue

82nd Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue

83rd Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue

Miscellaneous:

43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

49th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

50th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

51st Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

54th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

57th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

59th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

64th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

65th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

70th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

71st Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

72nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

84th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

Madison Avenue between 42nd Street and 84th Street

For more information about the parade, CLICK HERE.