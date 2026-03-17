St. Patrick's Day Parade 2026 in NYC today. See the map, start time and street closures.
The 2026 St. Patrick's Day Parade is taking place today in New York City.
It's the largest of several St. Patrick's Day celebrations in and around the New York area Tuesday, with nearly 2 million people expected to line the parade route in Manhattan.
Weather for NYC's St. Patrick's Day Parade
Bundle up because we're in for a cold and blustery St. Patrick's Day.
The First Alert Forecast shows 38 degrees and sunny when the parade steps off at 11 a.m., with highs only reaching the low 40s as the day progresses.
When does the NYC St. Patrick's Day parade start?
This year is the 265th annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade in New York City. It's taking place along Fifth Avenue starting at 11 a.m. The parade typically wraps up at around 4:30 p.m.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch and FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore are among the dignitaries participating in this year's parade.
Mamdani will host a St. Patrick's Day breakfast at Gracie Mansion and attend Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral before the parade steps off.
The grand marshal this year is Robert McCann, co-chairman of NewEdge Capital Group and president of the Irish Arts Center's Board of Directors.
The New York National Guard's "Fighting 69th" will lead the parade for the 175th time.
Map of St. Patrick's Day Parade route
The parade route goes up Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 79th Street.
If you're interested in attending the parade, any spot along Fifth Ave. will make for good viewing. Make note, however, that there are no portable restrooms along the parade route.
The parade has never been canceled due to bad weather, and has in the past marched through rain.
NYC street closures for St. Patrick's Day Parade
Whether you're heading to the parade or just trying to get around, the NYPD says the following streets will be closed Monday:
Formation:
- Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street
- 44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
Route:
- 5th Avenue between 79th Street and 43rd Street
Dispersal:
- 5th Avenue between 84th Street and 79th Street
- 79th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 80th Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 81st Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 82nd Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 83rd Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue
Miscellaneous:
- 43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 49th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza
- 50th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza
- 51st Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 54th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 57th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 59th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 64th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 65th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 70th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 71st Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 72nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 84th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- Madison Avenue between 42nd Street and 84th Street
For more information about the parade, CLICK HERE.