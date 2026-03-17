FDNY battling fire in Midtown Manhattan near start of NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade

The FDNY is battling a fire in Midtown Manhattan that is sending smoke into the air near the start of the New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Videos show flames and a plume of smoke coming from the roof of a high-rise on East 43rd Street between Fifth Ave. and Madison Ave., just a block from the beginning of the parade route.

The high-rise fire is a block from the start of the St. Patrick's Day Parade. CBS News New York

FDNY said the fire is burning in the building's HVAC system and that no injuries have been reported, but it is still an "all hands" operation. It started just before 10 a.m.

The fire department posted a social media video of the scene outside the building. Videos from the ground also showed smoke covering the sky above.

FDNY said the fire started in the HVAC system. Citizen

An estimated 2 million people are lining Fifth Avenue for the parade, which stepped off without delay at 11 a.m. from 44th Street heading up to 79th.

Still, a Notify NYC alert about the fire said people should expect major traffic delays, road closures and mass transit disruptions with emergency personnel in the area.

This is breaking news. Please stay with CBS News New York for updates.