Faithful head to St. Patrick's Cathedral for final Christmas Eve Masses led by Cardinal Dolan

Christmas Eve Mass is being held throughout the day at St. Patrick's Cathedral Wednesday.

It all leads up to Wednesday night's Midnight Mass.

The holiday will be especially meaningful to those in the Catholic community as Cardinal Timothy Dolan recently introduced his successor, Bishop Ron Hicks of Illinois, who will become archbishop of New York. Dolan turned 75 this year, when the Catholic church requires its leaders submit their resignations.

All of that means extra crowds are likely in Midtown. St. Patrick's Cathedral itself, with its distinct, castle-like, neo-gothic style, brings in locals and tourists from all over the world every holiday season.

Inside the church, there's a full-size recreation of the biblical nativity scene, as well as other Christmas displays.

Masses are being held throughout the day, and tonight's Christmas Midnigh Mass is already out of tickets. It will be livestreamed, however .

St. Patrick's is also offering Christmas wreaths in memory of loved ones, a kind gesture for those who might be missing someone this holiday season.