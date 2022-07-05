Diocese of Brooklyn offers $50,000 reward for information on tabernacle stolen from Park Slope church
NEW YORK -- There's a new reward to help find a rare church artifact that was stolen in Brooklyn.
The Diocese of Brooklyn has announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the return of the tabernacle from St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Park Slope.
It was stolen over Memorial Day weekend.
The tabernacle has been part of the church since it was built in the late 1800s.
It's worth roughly $2 million.
