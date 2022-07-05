Watch CBS News
Crime

Diocese of Brooklyn offers $50,000 reward for information on tabernacle stolen from Park Slope church

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

$50,000 reward for return of rare Brooklyn church tabernacle
$50,000 reward for return of rare Brooklyn church tabernacle 00:29
Tabernacle stolen from Brooklyn church
This image provided by the New York City Police Department shows the golden tabernacle, at left, and the damage left behind when it was stolen from St. Augustine's Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn's Park Slope neighborhood in New York. NYPD

NEW YORK -- There's a new reward to help find a rare church artifact that was stolen in Brooklyn.

The Diocese of Brooklyn has announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the return of the tabernacle from St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Park Slope.

It was stolen over Memorial Day weekend.

The tabernacle has been part of the church since it was built in the late 1800s.

It's worth roughly $2 million.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 7:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.