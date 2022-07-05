Diocese of Brooklyn offers $50,000 reward for information on tabernacle stolen from Park Slope church

This image provided by the New York City Police Department shows the golden tabernacle, at left, and the damage left behind when it was stolen from St. Augustine's Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn's Park Slope neighborhood in New York. NYPD

NEW YORK -- There's a new reward to help find a rare church artifact that was stolen in Brooklyn.

The Diocese of Brooklyn has announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the return of the tabernacle from St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Park Slope.

It was stolen over Memorial Day weekend.

The tabernacle has been part of the church since it was built in the late 1800s.

It's worth roughly $2 million.