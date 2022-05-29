Watch CBS News
Crime

"Irreplaceable" tabernacle stolen during Park Slope church burglary, Diocese of Brooklyn says

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- A tabernacle, which dates back to the 1890s, was stolen from a church in Park Slope, the Diocese of Brooklyn said Sunday. 

A suspect purportedly broke into St. Augustine Catholic Church, cut through metal casing and took the Tabernacle from the alter.

brooklyn-church-burglary-tabernacle-stolen-1.jpg
Diocese of Brooklyn

Angels next to it were "decapitated and destroyed" and the Eucharist inside was "thrown all over the alter," the Diocese said. 

Father Frank Tumino, pastor of St. Augustine, discovered the damage on Saturday, May 28, but officials believe the suspected burglary happened the day before. 

"This is devastating," Tumino said. "To know that a burglar entered the most sacred space of our beautiful Church and took great pains to cut into a security system is a heinous act of disrespect."

The tabernacle dates back to when the church was built in the late 1800s.

"This holy sacramental receptacle is irreplaceable due to its historical and artistic value," the Diocese said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 29, 2022 / 1:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.