Spray-painted message of hate shocks members of Hillside, New Jersey community

Members of N.J. community shocked by a message of hate spray-painted on the street

Members of a community in Hillside, New Jersey are shocked by a message of hate that was spray-painted on a street in their neighborhood.

Police are investigating it as a possible bias incident.

The faded outline of the racial slur was faintly visible on Raysa and Jahmaah Hardy's street right across from their home on Monday.

"It was just shocking. It was shocking. I am at a loss for words [over] what I saw on the street," Jahmaah Hardy said.

The Hardys said someone walking to synagogue on Saturday morning alerted them to the hateful word in the middle of Nottingham Way.

"We've never had any issues with anyone in the area. We have always been welcomed in the community. I am still confident. I love the community," Raysa Hardy said.

Video captured the hateful word that firefighters tried to eliminate with a hose.

Police are hoping the public can provide information

Police are calling it a bias-related criminal mischief incident and are asking anyone with information to come forward, adding they're committed to bringing the person or people responsible to justice.

The Hardys said police have video and one piece of evidence, a spray can that was abandoned in the bushes around the corner, that may help in the investigation.

The couple said they're overwhelmed by the support from neighbors in this diverse section of the township.

"Loads of comments of support have been coming in and I am just really, really grateful," Raysa Hardy said. "This is still home for us. I will not let this, you know, break us down. It's still a shame that we are here in 2025 and we are still dealing with it."