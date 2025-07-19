Watch CBS News
Dániel Sallói scores in 74th minute for Sporting KC in 1-1 tie with NYCFC

Dániel Sallói scored a goal in the 74th minute for Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night in a 1-1 tie with New York City FC, the first regular-season matchup between the clubs since 2018.

Kansas City (6-11-6) lost 3-0 at home to Seattle last Saturday to snap a three-game unbeaten streak.

Sallói skipped a volley into the net in the 74th minute to make it 1-1.

Andrés Perea scored his first goal of the season in the 22nd to give NYCFC a 1-0 lead. Perea, on the counter-attack, rolled a shot into the net from just outside the area.

John Pulskamp stopped three shots for Sporting.

Matt Freese had four saves for New York (10-8-5).

