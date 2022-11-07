18-year-old Ciara Hare killed, 3 others hurt in car crash on Southern State Parkway

OYSTER BAY, N.Y. -- An 18-year-old Lindenhurst woman was killed and three others were hurt in a crash on Long Island on Friday night.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of the Southern State Parkway in Oyster Bay.

New York State Police say a 27-year-old man driving a Subaru moved from the center lane to the right lane, striking the side of a Honda Civic driven by 18-year-old Ciara Hare.

Both vehicles were forced onto the right shoulder. The Subaru spun out and flipped onto the driver's side. The Honda struck an electric box, then struck a traffic camera pole.

Hare was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in her vehicle were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Subaru was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are investigating. State Police ask any witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crash to call (631) 756-3300.