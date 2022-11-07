Watch CBS News
Local News

18-year-old Ciara Hare killed, 3 others hurt in car crash on Southern State Parkway

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

OYSTER BAY, N.Y. -- An 18-year-old Lindenhurst woman was killed and three others were hurt in a crash on Long Island on Friday night.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of the Southern State Parkway in Oyster Bay.

New York State Police say a 27-year-old man driving a Subaru moved from the center lane to the right lane, striking the side of a Honda Civic driven by 18-year-old Ciara Hare.

Both vehicles were forced onto the right shoulder. The Subaru spun out and flipped onto the driver's side. The Honda struck an electric box, then struck a traffic camera pole.

Hare was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in her vehicle were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Subaru was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are investigating. State Police ask any witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crash to call (631) 756-3300.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 6, 2022 / 7:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.