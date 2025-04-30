30 cats found in cages off Southern State Parkway weren't abandoned, homeless man says

After 30 cats found by Southern State Parkway, man says he owns them

After 30 cats found by Southern State Parkway, man says he owns them

After 30 cats found by Southern State Parkway, man says he owns them

Thirty cats in cages and carriers were found off the Southern State Parkway.

Teens on bikes spotted the animals in cages, including five kittens. They notified rescuers who rushed over.

"I wanted to cry actually," cat rescuer Linda Cairo said. "It's awful to find them like this. They couldn't get out of there. It's like being in prison."

"I was horrified"

The animals were domesticated, but they appeared abandoned. Their food and water bowls are bone dry.

"I was horrified what I came upon. I don't know how anyone could do that," said John Debacker of Long Island Cat and Kitten Solutions.

The cats were taken to the Oyster Bay Animal Shelter.

A day after they were rescued from apparent abandonment, there has been a twist: A man has come forward, saying the cats are his pets.

"I love them. I've been taking care of them"

Thomas McDermott, 28, is a handyman. He told CBS News New York he's temporarily homeless due to family issues, and he and his cats have been living outdoors for a week.

"I bring them water every single day," McDermott said.

He said what started with two rescued cats quickly multiplied.

"I love them. They're my cats. I've been taking care of them for years, and I do everything I can. I spend a lot of money on them - $20 of food every two days," he said.

Those good intentions can become overwhelming, said Nassau D.A. Anne Donnelly, who has opened a criminal investigation into possible animal cruelty.

"We can't have 30 cats living on the side of the Southern State Parkway in cages," Donnelly said. "They were not covered. So if it rained, the water would just fall, and come right through the tops onto the cats, and they were apparently sitting on the ground in mud."

The cats will be assessed and vaccinated. They can't be released or put up for adoption just yet since they are evidence in the investigation.

"He doesn't have the funds to provide for himself, let alone 30 cats"

"When it comes to caring for animals, it's about providing forever homes, or seeing them forever homeless," Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino said. "He doesn't have the funds to provide for himself, let alone 30 cats."

"There are places you can bring animals if they become overwhelmed and you can't care for them any more. Don't leave them on the side of the road," Donnelly said.

McDermott told CBS News New York he's OK with the cats going to loving homes, and he can end up in a safer place, too. Without the cats, he's eligible to stay at a homeless shelter.

If criminal charges are brought, Donnelly says the owner will not get the cats back.