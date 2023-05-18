Watch CBS News
Crews battle South Brunswick warehouse fire for over 12 hours

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- A fire at a warehouse in South Brunswick burned for more than 12 hours.

It started Wednesday afternoon, and crews were still on the scene Thursday morning.

More than 200 firefighters battled the fire at the Davion Incorporated warehouse.

Investigators say 15 employees were safely evacuated.

Damage could be seen to the roof of the building Thursday.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

