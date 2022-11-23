See it: New Jersey police officers stop moving vehicle on highway after driver passes out

NJ police stop moving car after driver passed out behind the wheel

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- Video shows the moment police officers in New Jersey stopped a moving car on a highway after the driver passed out.

South Brunswick Police spotted the unconscious driver Saturday on Route 5-22.

They used their patrol car to force the vehicle to the side of the road. After breaking a window, they stopped the car, got the driver out and arrested him.

Police say the 28-year-old man from Pennsylvania was driving under the influence.