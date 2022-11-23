See it: New Jersey police officers stop moving vehicle on highway after driver passes out
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- Video shows the moment police officers in New Jersey stopped a moving car on a highway after the driver passed out.
South Brunswick Police spotted the unconscious driver Saturday on Route 5-22.
They used their patrol car to force the vehicle to the side of the road. After breaking a window, they stopped the car, got the driver out and arrested him.
Police say the 28-year-old man from Pennsylvania was driving under the influence.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.