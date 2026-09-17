2nd person dies in Legionnaires' cluster in the Bronx, NYC health commissioner says

A second person has died in the Legionnaires' disease cluster in the Bronx.

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Alister Martin announced the death on social media.

"I am saddened to share that a second person has died in connection with the South Bronx Legionnaires' cluster," Martin wrote.

There have been at least 13 confirmed cases of the disease associated with this cluster, which is located in zip codes 10451 and 10456, in Morrisania and Melrose.

Martin said that the 10 cooling towers that tested positive as part of the cluster have since been disinfected.

The cooling towers are located at:

820 Concourse Village West

234 E. 149th St.

1 E. 161st St.

470 E. 161st St.

1265 Franklin Ave.

567 Melrose Ave.

3339 Park Ave.

1160 Teller Ave.

890 Washington Ave.

1085 Washington Ave.

A town hall about the cluster was held Tuesday night for area residents.

Legionnaires' disease is spread by breathing in mist containing the bacteria. It's not contagious.

Symptoms include cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches, fatigue, confusion, and gastrointestinal issues.

Anyone who lives in or has visited the area since August and has flu-like symptoms is urged to seek medical attention immediately.

The South Bronx was also the epicenter of the city's deadliest Legionnaires' disease outbreak on record, which happened in 2015. Sixteen people died in that outbreak. City cooling tower regulations were passed shortly after.