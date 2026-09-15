NYC health officials to hold town hall on deadly Legionnaires' disease cluster

The New York City Health Department is set to hold a town hall regarding the deadly cluster of Legionnaires' disease in the Bronx.

The cluster is centered in the Morrisania and Melrose sections, where 10 cooling towers had to be cleaned and disinfected by Monday. Now, the investigation turns to whether any of these cooling towers can actually be linked to the cluster.

So far, 11 people have tested positive for the disease. One person has died, and three remain hospitalized.

The Health Department is holding an in-person meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Metropolitan College, giving people who live and work in these affected neighborhoods a chance to hear directly from health officials and ask questions of their own.

The cooling towers with positive PCR results are located at:

820 Concourse Village West

234 E. 149th St.

1 E. 161st St.

470 E. 161st St.

1265 Franklin Ave.

567 Melrose Ave.

3339 Park Ave.

1160 Teller Ave.

890 Washington Ave.

1085 Washington Ave.

One of the cooling towers is at Yankee Stadium. It was cleaned and disinfected as of Sunday.

The initial test of the cooling towers at Yankee Stadium shows the presence of Legionella DNA, but does not determine whether that bacteria was alive or dead.

"Only live Legionella bacteria can cause illness. No current cases have been associated with Yankee Stadium," part of a statement from a spokesperson read.

The spokesperson said health officials have not asked the team to postpone any games, and they are continuing testing.

For residents, the cleanup doesn't erase the concern. Some have said they want to know how this happened, and what's being done to keep it from taking place again.

"Anything could be in those water towers, and I think the city should try and become more proactive about making sure stuff doesn't just get found in them," resident Mike Smith said.

Legionnaires' disease is spread by breathing in mist containing the bacteria but is not contagious. Symptoms include cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches, fatigue, confusion, and gastrointestinal issues.