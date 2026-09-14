Cooling towers linked to Bronx Legionnaires' disease cluster must be cleaned by the end of Monday, NYC officials say

The clock is ticking on 10 locations in the Bronx, where cooling towers are linked to a deadly Legionnaires' disease cluster.

The New York City Department of Health says they must be cleaned and disinfected of Legionella bacteria by the end of the day Monday.

The buildings, which are concentrated in the Morrisania and Melrose sections of the borough, were tested last week. The cleaning order to complete remediation within 48 hours was sent to building owners Saturday after the city said one person died from Legionnaires, and nine others were diagnosed in connection with the cluster. Of those nine, three remain hospitalized.

The cooling towers with positive PCR results are located at:

820 Concourse Village West

234 E. 149th St.

1 E. 161st St.

470 E. 161st St.

1265 Franklin Ave.

567 Melrose Ave.

3339 Park Ave.

1160 Teller Ave.

890 Washington Ave.

1085 Washington Ave.

One of the 10 towers that the city says tested positive is at Yankee Stadium, where a spokesperson said, in part, "A PCR test cannot determine whether the bacteria are alive or dead and does not confirm that a cooling tower is the source of exposure. Only live legionella bacteria can cause illness. No current cases have been associated with Yankee Stadium. Additionally, the New York City Department of Health has not at any point this month asked us to postpone our games. The Health Department is now conducting culture testing to determine whether live Legionella bacteria were present when the samples were collected. Culture results can take up to two weeks."

"We continue to encourage any New Yorker who has experienced flu-like symptoms, be they cough, fever, difficulty breathing, and that they live or work or have visited the area, to contact a healthcare provider. In terms of the steps that we have taken, I want to assure New Yorkers we are moving aggressively to contain the spread," Mayor Zohran Mamdani said.

For the cooling towers where there was a positive test result, the health department is requiring a full remediation that includes cleaning and disinfecting.

The spokesperson for Yankee Stadium added that the stadium took immediate action and remediated the tower in question by Sunday morning, including draining, cleaning and disinfecting it.

"We're working to identify all the data with regard to the history of the monthly compliance with those cooling towers. I'm proud to say that we've been on target with our annual inspections for every single one of those towers," Health Commissioner Dr. Alister Martin said.

New York City residents remain concerned about the cluster.

"That is scary, very, very scary, and everyone has to be careful," South Bronx resident Esther Agyiri said.

"Anything could be in those water towers, and I think the city should try and become more proactive about making sure stuff doesn't just get found in them," resident Mike Smith said.

A town hall with the health department is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Metropolitan College.

What to know about Legionnaires' disease

Martin said Legionnaires' disease is spread by breathing in mist containing Legionella bacteria but is not contagious. However, its symptoms, which can appear two to 14 days after exposure, can get serious if left unchecked.

Symptoms include cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches, fatigue, confusion, and gastrointestinal issues.

According to the American Lung Association, Legionella bacteria grow in warm, fresh water, such as cooling towers, hot tubs, large plumbing systems, and decorative fountains.