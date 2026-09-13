Bronx Legionnaires' disease outbreak prompts NYC health officials to order the cleaning of 10 cooling towers

The New York City Department of Health is taking new action against a deadly Legionnaires' disease cluster in the Bronx.

Health officials on Sunday ordered 10 cooling towers that tested positive for Legionella bacteria to be cleaned and disinfected. They are located in the zip codes of 10451 and 10456, and include Yankee Stadium.

At a town hall addressing community concerns, officials said preliminary testing ordered just a few days ago found that traces of the bacteria were detected in those cooling towers.

An investigation was launched late last week as officials continue to try to determine the source of this new outbreak, which is concentrated in the Melrose and Morrisania sections of the borough. This latest community cluster has already led to one death and a total of nine cases.

In addition to Yankee Stadium as a site with a cooling tower of concern, other towers cited by the health department are located at Boricua College's Bronx campus, a Morrisania dialysis center, and a PureGym location.

Health officials said they are determined to identify the source in an effort to prevent more illness.

"Folks better believe if we find that a building owner was noncompliant, didn't do what they're supposed to do, dropped the ball, there will be consequences and we will hold them accountable," Health Commissioner Dr. Alister Martin said.

All 10 cooling towers in the two impacted zip codes are required to complete remediation by Monday.

For anyone who wants to talk to the city health department in person, there is an in-person town hall scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Metropolitan College in the Bronx.