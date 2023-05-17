Sources: Possible subway surfer hospitalized after incident on Staten Island Railway
NEW YORK -- A person has been hospitalized after being struck by a train on Staten Island.
Sources tell CBS2 the person may have been a subway surfer.
It happened at around 1:20 p.m. at the Eltingville Station.
The person was rushed to Staten Island University North Hospital.
Train service was disrupted between New Dorp and Tottenville.
