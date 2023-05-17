Watch CBS News
Sources: Possible subway surfer hospitalized after incident on Staten Island Railway

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Adams, MTA slam social media for subway surfing trend
Adams, MTA slam social media for subway surfing trend 03:00

NEW YORK -- A person has been hospitalized after being struck by a train on Staten Island. 

Sources tell CBS2 the person may have been a subway surfer

It happened at around 1:20 p.m. at the Eltingville Station. 

The person was rushed to Staten Island University North Hospital. 

Train service was disrupted between New Dorp and Tottenville. 

