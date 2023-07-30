Sources: Patrick Moore, a retired Westchester County assistant DA, died during Swim Across America event in Larchmont

Sources: Man who died during Swim Across America event was retired Westchester ADA

Sources: Man who died during Swim Across America event was retired Westchester ADA

Sources: Man who died during Swim Across America event was retired Westchester ADA

NEW YORK -- There is new information on the man who died during the Swim Across America events in Westchester County on Saturday.

Sources told CBS New York on Sunday that the victim was retired assistant district attorney Patrick Moore.

Larchmont police say the 62-year-old was in distress in the water. He was rescued and taken to the hospital, where he died.

The event, which raises money to fight cancer, was held at the Larchmont Yacht Club.