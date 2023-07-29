Watch CBS News
Police: 62-year-old man dies after being rescued from water during Swim Across America event in Westchester County

LARCHMONT, N.Y. -- A man died after Saturday's Swim Across America event in Westchester County.

Larchmont Police say the 62-year-old was in distress in the water and was rescued. He was taken to Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital, where he died.

The event raises money to fight cancer. Competitors choose between 2k, 5k and 10k swims.

The event is based at Larchmont Yacht Club.

