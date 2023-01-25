Watch CBS News
Local News

Sources: Man tries to kidnap 9-year-old boy from Brooklyn synagogue

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - A suspect is in custody following an apparent attempted kidnapping in Brooklyn Wednesday morning. 

It happened at Hesed Le Avraham Synagogue on East 7th Street near Kings Highway at around 9:30 a.m. 

Sources say a 9-year-old boy was inside the synagogue when a man dressed in traditional Hasidic garb approached him and asked to talk. The boy refused, and the man then grabbed the boy and tried to carry him out of the building. 

The child's mother spotted what was going on and grabbed her son. The suspect ran off. 

Police used K-9 units to track the suspect down. He was found in a nearby building and taken into custody. 

Charges against the suspect, 42, are pending. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 2:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.