Sources: Man tries to kidnap 9-year-old boy from Brooklyn synagogue

NEW YORK - A suspect is in custody following an apparent attempted kidnapping in Brooklyn Wednesday morning.

It happened at Hesed Le Avraham Synagogue on East 7th Street near Kings Highway at around 9:30 a.m.

Sources say a 9-year-old boy was inside the synagogue when a man dressed in traditional Hasidic garb approached him and asked to talk. The boy refused, and the man then grabbed the boy and tried to carry him out of the building.

The child's mother spotted what was going on and grabbed her son. The suspect ran off.

Police used K-9 units to track the suspect down. He was found in a nearby building and taken into custody.

Charges against the suspect, 42, are pending.