Sources: 6-year-old shot on South Orange Avenue in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- Sources tell CBS2 a 6-year-old girl was shot on Tuesday night.

It happened on South Orange Avenue in Newark at around 7 p.m.

The child is in extremely critical condition, and is at the same hospital where the police officers wounded in the shooting Tuesday afternoon are being treated.

November 1, 2022

