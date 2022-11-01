Watch CBS News

Sources: 2 police officers shot in Newark, N.J.

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEWARK, N.J. - Two police officers have been shot in Newark, sources told CBS2. 

The incident started around 2 p.m. near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue. 

Check below for the latest details. 

 

Sources now tell CBS2 that two officers have been shot in the incident in Newark. 

The FBI is assisting in the investigation. 

"I am aware of and closely monitoring an unfolding situation in Newark," Gov. Phil Murphy said. "I am in touch with local authorities and the state is providing resources as requested. We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe." 

Chopper 2 is over the scene of a report of a shooting in Newark. 

