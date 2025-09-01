Tennis player Sorana Cirstea says trophy was stolen from hotel during U.S. Open

Tennis player Sorana Cirstea said a trophy she received after winning a recent women's tournament was stolen from her New York City hotel room while she was playing in the U.S. Open last week.

Cirstea pleaded for its return late Saturday night, two days after she was eliminated from singles play in Flushing Meadows.

"Whoever stole my Cleveland trophy from room 314 at The Fifty Sonesta please give it back!" Cirstea wrote on Instagram. "It has NO material value, just sentimental value. It would be (greatly) appreciated!"

The hotel is located on East 50th Street near Third Avenue in Midtown. The general manager said in part, "We are in close communication with our valued guest regarding the reported missing item. Our director of safety and security, a retired NYPD detective, is personally overseeing the investigation."

Cirstea, a 35-year-old from Romania, won her third career singles title earlier this month in the Cleveland warmup tournament for the U.S. Open. She went on to lose to No. 11 seed Karolina Muchova in the second round in Flushing Meadows.

The women's singles tournament continues Monday with Naomi Osaka facing Coco Gauff at 1:10 p.m., then Amanda Anisimova vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia at 8:40 p.m. at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Ekaterina Alexandrova faces Iga Swiatek in women's singles at 1 p.m. at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

contributed to this report.