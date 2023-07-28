Sonic Sphere at The Shed closing this weekend

NEW YORK - Music lovers, this weekend is your last chance to experience the Sonic Sphere, a multisensory concert hall suspended in the air.

You can find it at The Shed in Hudson Yards.

The Sonic Sphere is a 50-ton globe hanging from a 115-foot tall ceiling. It's a one-of-a-kind musical experience that contains more than 100 speakers at all angles. When you step inside, you're surrounded by immersive 3D sound and light.

There are live shows, and recorded sets from a variety of artists.

Organizers say the goal is to make people feel they're experiencing music for the first time.

"You have music above you, below you, left, right, front and back. And so it's truly three dimensional form of sound experience, and we have music by The XX, Yaeji and Steve Reich and lots of other amazing music," Sonic Sphere organizer Ed Cook said.

"It's a great excuse to just get away from your phone and zen out for 45 minutes and enjoy the music," Bushwick resident Jenna Hosier said.

Music continues at the Sonic Sphere until Sunday.