Watch CBS News
Local News

Broad daylight shooting in SoHo leaves NYC teen dead

By Zinnia Maldonado, Alecia Reid

/ CBS New York

16-year-old boy killed in SoHo shooting
16-year-old boy killed in SoHo shooting 01:55

NEW YORK -- A teenager was shot and killed in New York City's SoHo neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the Urban Plaza area between Spring Street and Dominick Street in SoHo.

Police say it appears there was an argument between two groups and shots were fired.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy was struck multiple times, including once in the head and twice in the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died. His identity has not yet been released.

Police say the gunman took off on a bicycle.

It is unknown at this time if the victim was the intended target.

The shooting happened near Chelsea Career and Technical Education High School.

According to police, the victim was a student at Broome Street Academy Charter High School, which is located about a block away from the scene of the shooting at Broome Street and Sixth Avenue.

"I'm from the Bronx. This happens every day, you know? So I don't really, I don't know, I guess I'm numb to it as a spectator right now, but it's sad, man. Especially when the kid's already in school," one witness said.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com and watch CBS2 News at 6 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.

First published on May 7, 2024 / 4:34 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.