Broad daylight shooting in SoHo leaves NYC teen dead

NEW YORK -- A teenager was shot and killed in New York City's SoHo neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the Urban Plaza area between Spring Street and Dominick Street in SoHo.

Police say it appears there was an argument between two groups and shots were fired.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy was struck multiple times, including once in the head and twice in the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died. His identity has not yet been released.

Police say the gunman took off on a bicycle.

It is unknown at this time if the victim was the intended target.

The shooting happened near Chelsea Career and Technical Education High School.

According to police, the victim was a student at Broome Street Academy Charter High School, which is located about a block away from the scene of the shooting at Broome Street and Sixth Avenue.

"I'm from the Bronx. This happens every day, you know? So I don't really, I don't know, I guess I'm numb to it as a spectator right now, but it's sad, man. Especially when the kid's already in school," one witness said.

