Both snow and sunshine expected in the NYC area this weekend. Get the First Alert Forecast.

The Tri-State Area's weekend is looking like a tale of two seasons with both snow and sunshine.

Friday's bright skies led to further melting of the snow, which in turn will lead to the formation of black ice overnight. Lows will range from the mid 20s to the lower 30s regionwide. Some patchy fog development is also possible late tonight.

Sunshine Saturday, snow Sunday

As far as Saturday goes, temperatures are expected to climb into the low and mid 50s, aided by abundant sunshine in place. Locations along the coast are likely to only stay in the 40s though.

By Sunday, a much different airmass will be in place with the passage of an arctic front. Highs in the 50s will be replaced with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

While the cold air rushes back in, some snow will accompany it. We are not expecting much snow with this quick-moving system, generally between a trace to 2 inches at best.

Timing it out, from 6-11 a.m. appears to be the best window of opportunity to pick up any accumulations before skies clear out during the afternoon hours.

Planetary alignment

A rare celestial occurrence is set to take place this weekend. For the first time this year, six planets will line up in parade fashion across the night sky.

The uncommon phenomenon — in which Mercury, Venus, Neptune, Jupiter, Saturn, and Uranus will be visible to the naked eye — comes as a treat to astronomers and stargazers alike.

For best viewing, look to the western sky one hour after sunset. If you miss that timeframe, no worries, the planets will still be there all night to see.

Thankfully, clear skies should be in place during the peak viewing times on both Saturday and Sunday.