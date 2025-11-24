New VR simulator teaches drivers to navigate snow squalls, a dangerous winter weather to drive in

As winter approaches, virtual reality is being used to help train drivers to navigate dangerous weather, especially snow squalls.

At Hofstra University on New York's Long Island, drivers are strapping on simulation goggles and grabbing the wheel to learn how to navigate treacherous whiteout conditions caused by the sudden burst of snow.

"Snow squalls are the most dangerous type of winter weather driving phenomenon," said Jase Bernhardt, a Hofstra meteorology professor.

VR driving simulator can create muscle memory

With a $100,000 grant from the National Safety Council, Bernhardt created the virtual reality driving simulator to help teach the public to just get off the road when there is an emergency snow squall alert.

"You can see the snowfall is rapidly escalating. The visibility is getting much lower. I can barely see ahead of me. So if there is a car ahead of me that's stopped, I may not be able to stop in time," Bernhardt said. "You'll also notice there is a car going really fast. That's kind of a bad peer pressure that there's always someone in bad weather that keeps driving."

The simulator is scientifically accurate to help create muscle memory.

The VR simulator teaches drivers to navigate dangerous winter weather conditions. CBS News New York

Adalia Rezkie, a Hofstra student, wanted to learn how to drive in snowy weather and gave the simulator a try.

"It was a bit scary because you see the snow piling up and then you can't really see what's ahead," Rezkie said.

"We kind of want to scare people ... because real life is very dangerous"

Bernhardt, a trained meteorologist, believes virtual reality has a unique ability to teach people about dangerous weather.

"It can be a little horrifying for people because you're driving along, at first it's a very normal looking day ... and with the VR, we kind of want to scare people a little bit. It's kind of good that people are reacting scared, because real life is very scary and very dangerous," the professor said.

Hofstra student Adalia Rezkie tries the VR driving simulator. CBS News New York

AAA Northeast agrees the life-saving information is needed.

"I don't think we've had a lot of snow in the last few years and we tend to forget these things, and there is a lot of aggressive, bad driving going on," AAA's Robert Sinclair said. "So the simulator is going to be excellent I think."

"If you slow down, you can get rear-ended. If you pull over in the shoulder, that's like the most dangerous thing," Bernhardt said.

Bernhardt's free virtual reality simulator has been downloaded thousands of times from the Meta store.

It has been out for about a month and is available in Spanish, along with a free web version.

What is a snow squall?

A snow squall is a sudden, intense burst of snow that comes on quickly and does not last long - usually just 30 minutes to an hour. It's often accompanied by strong winds, which can cause visibility to drop sharply, making it difficult to see and drive.

Unlike a regular snowstorm, which can go on for hours, a snow squall can happen in a flash. It's especially dangerous because it could catch people off guard. The combination of heavy snow and gusty winds can make roads slippery and create whiteout conditions.

A snow squall warning is typically issued when the squall is expected to hit within 30 minutes to an hour. If you're in an area under a snow squall warning, it's a good idea to be prepared for quick weather changes, slow down and avoid traveling if possible until the squall passes.