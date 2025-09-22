Virtual reality helping train firefighters on Long Island. Here's how.

Virtual reality is moving from the gaming world to the firehouse.

In a first on Long Island, the East Meadow Fire Department is using new virtual reality training to simulate life-or-death situations.

The East Meadow Fire Department plans to use it to train all of its 200 volunteers.

Virtual scenarios, real training

Firefighters strap on VR goggles and step into a virtual kitchen fire in a home in a residential area.

"We can take these younger members and immerse them into a virtual reality where they see the fire, hear the fire, hearing people calling for help," East Meadow Fire Commissioner John Priest said. "Operate a nozzle and see how it reacts to the fire."

CBS News New York

The virtual reality program can simulate 60 different fire scenarios. The training includes a high-pressure hose and nozzle, complete with realistic sensations.

"You can adjust the tension so you can feel like you're getting pressure," East Meadow Fire Department training coordinator James Kane said.

"We can identify ... where you have done it wrong"

Trainees can also put on a vest that generates heat and gets hotter as the virtual fire gets closer -- all without the danger, or cost, of live-training burns.

"We know it's never going to take the place of real, hands-on experience at fires, but that is harder and harder to get. We have a wonderful fire academy, but they have to deal with 72 departments," Priest said.

That leaves only a handful of days each year for training with real flames. The virtual reality system, however, is available to train and retrain, building muscle memory and correcting mistakes.

"We can identify where you are going to do it wrong, or where you have done it wrong, before that real-life scenario and making that mistake in a real fire," East Meadow Fire Department Assistant Chief John O'Brien Jr. said.

"Property is going to be saved, and perhaps lives"

Similar technology is being used by firefighters in California, Tennessee and even the U.S. Air Force, cutting down on the pollution and water used in fire training. The setup on Long Island was funded by a $65,000 grant by Nassau County.

"Property is going to be saved, and perhaps lives will be saved," Priest said.

Fire officials say they believe it's also a good recruitment tool for a generation that grew up playing video games, adding the virtual flames build real skills.