Snow, rain, ice in the forecast for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut this weekend. Here's what to expect.

We're in for an active and stormy weekend, but the First Alert Weather Team has you covered.

On Valentine's Day, temperatures will start out in the 20s, but the wind chill will make it feel like the teens.

Despite decent amounts of sunshine, high temperatures will only reach the mid 30s, and with a continuous breeze, it will feel like the 20s. A stray snow shower is possible north and west.

Our attention then turns to a pair of First Alert Weather Days this weekend that are set to bring forth a multitude of precipitation types.

For Saturday, with cold air firmly in place, snow moves back into the region during the late morning hours. The snow could be heavy at times, before a gradual changeover to sleet, freezing rain, and plain rain occurs throughout the evening hours.

Before the changeover commences, several inches of snow are possible, with the northwestern suburbs seeing a range of 3-7 inches, while the majority of the region sees 1-3 inches. Only trace amounts to 1 inch or so is likely for Ocean County. The rain/snow line should reach NYC by 10 p.m., while areas north and west will hang on to the wintry precipitation.

Throughout Saturday night through Sunday morning, freezing rain becomes a major concern for our northwestern suburbs, especially in valley locations where cold air tends to get trapped.

The icing could be significant, as forecast models are indicating between .25-50" of ice accretion. With amounts of ice like that, the threat of downed trees and power lines is very high.

Eventually all locations will see a changeover to plain rain by Sunday afternoon as warmer air takes over. That rain can be heavy at times, with rainfall totals between 1-2 inches. From the city and points south, temps will surge into the 50s.