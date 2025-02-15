Snow, ice concerns as winter storm moves into Tri-State Area. Map shows projected snow totals.

The Tri-State Area is in for another round of winter weather as a storm hits the region Saturday. Snowfall could be moderate at times before gradually changing over to sleet, freezing rain and plain rain throughout the evening and overnight.

Therefore, we declared Saturday a First Alert Weather Day with snow and a wintry mix across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Sunday is also a First Alert Weather Day with significant icing concerns and heavy rain at times.

New York's Hudson Valley, northern New Jersey and Connecticut are under a winter weather advisory from 11 a.m. Saturday through 1 p.m. Sunday.

How many inches of snow?

On Saturday, several inches of snow are possible before the changeover to sleet and rain. New York City's northwest suburbs could see 3-7 inches, while most of the region will get 1-3 inches. NYC will pick up an inch or so. Expect a general coating to an inch south of the city.

The rain/snow line should reach NYC by 8 p.m., while areas to the north and west will hold onto the wintry precipitation. Overnight, temperatures will rise and most of the snow will get washed away.

Significant icing concerns

Freezing rain becomes a major concern in the northwest suburbs Saturday night through Sunday morning, most notable in Sullivan and Ulster counties, and especially in valley locations where cold air tends to get trapped.

Icing could be significant, as forecast models indicate .25-.5 inches of ice accretion. With ice totals like that, there is an elevated risk for downed trees and powerlines. Trees weakened by the ongoing drought would be most susceptible to damage.

All locations will see a changeover to plain rain by Sunday afternoon as warmer air takes over. After a lighter lull in the morning, a final push of rain ahead of a cold front could be heavy at times in the afternoon, with rainfall totals by between 1-2 inches. There may even be a few thunderstorms within the bands of heavy rain.

Winter storm timeline

Saturday 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Light to moderate snow fills in west to east.

Saturday 6 p.m. - 1 a.m.: Snow changes to rain south to north; mixing continues north.

Sunday 1 a.m. - 8 a.m.: Rain for most, icing far north and west (Sullivan, Ulster, northern Orange, northern Sussex).

Sunday 8 a.m. - noon: Brief lull with lighter, spottier showers and some freezing rain far north and west (Sullivan and Ulster).

Sunday noon - 4 p.m.: Rain fills back in, heavy at times. A few rumbles of thunder possible.

Sunday 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Rain exits west to east, winds pick up, turns much colder.

Temperature swings ahead

From NYC and points south and east, temperatures will surge into the 50s Sunday. A strong cold front will swing through the region by Sunday evening, putting an end to all precipitation around 8 p.m. In its wake, temperatures will plummet again into the 20s, with strong winds gusting between 30-50 mph.

The windy conditions will continue into Monday with wind gusts of 50+ mph possible. Despite the brighter skies, wind chills Monday will be in the teens.

The entire area is under a high wind watch Sunday-Monday afternoon.

Bigger storm next week?

There are indications of a coastal low that may or may not impact New York, New Jersey and Connecticut in the late Wednesday through Thursday timeframe.

Models currently range from barely anything to a significant snowstorm. The forecast should become a bit clearer after this weekend's storm.

Stay tuned!