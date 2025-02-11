How many inches of snow are expected tonight around NYC, N.J. and Long Island? Maps show projected totals

NEW YORK -- The New York City area has three more snow chances this week, but how many inches are expected to stick?

The first round arrives Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. This system is expected to bring as many as 3 to 6 inches of accumulation to parts of New Jersey, 1 to 3 inches for New York City and Long Island, and a trace to an inch for places farther north.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Monmouth and Ocean counties from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

New York City's Emergency Management Department also issued a weather alert over the snow and freezing temperatures.

"New York City is expecting two rounds of winter weather, with snow expected Tuesday night and again Wednesday night, potentially lingering into Thursday," said Commissioner Zach Iscol said in a statement. "New Yorkers should stay informed by closely monitoring forecasts and subscribing to Notify NYC for emergency alerts. Make sure you're prepared for potentially slippery conditions and exercise caution while traveling, prioritizing mass transit when possible. We also urge everyone to check on their neighbors, especially those who may need extra support in the days ahead. With Code Blue activated, the City is also working to protect our most vulnerable residents. If you see anyone in need of shelter, please don't hesitate to call 311."

The next round moves in Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, followed by the final round Saturday afternoon. None of these storms are poised to produce significant amounts of snow by any means, but they will disrupt travel and lead to dangerous road conditions at times.

Storm 1: Tuesday night

The first in line of succession is set to arrive during the evening hours of Tuesday. This storm will move from south to north, and with cold air firmly in place, an all-snow event is expected. Although the storm will be quite potent, a strong area of high pressure to the north will prevent it from advancing too far to the north, thus a major snowstorm is not likely for the Tri-State region.

Nonetheless, a few inches of accumulating snow are in the forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The farther south you go, the greater likelihood of snow totals in the 3–6-inch range is, mainly in Monmouth and Ocean counties. As for the city, western Long Island, and central New Jersey, a general 1–3-inch range is likely. For points north of these areas, only a coating to 1 inch is likely.

Storm 2: Wednesday night

After a very brief break on Wednesday afternoon, yet another storm rolls into the region for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Unlike the first storm, this one will have a hodgepodge of precipitation associated with it. Precipitation begins as snow on Wednesday evening, with a changeover to a mix of sleet, freezing rain and rain by Wednesday night, followed by a transition to plain rain in the early hours of Thursday.

Before the changeover, a quick accumulation of 1-3 inches of snow is expected from the city and points north. Of most concern with this storm would be the potential for a few hundredths of an inch of ice accretion from the freezing rain. The northwestern suburbs have the greatest chance of this occurring. After the changeover, plain rain could last into early Thursday afternoon.

Storm 3: Saturday afternoon

In the wake of the second storm, a full day of quiet weather is forecast for Friday. This respite won't last long though, as the third storm in line infiltrates the region by Saturday evening. In contrast to its predecessors, this one is not expected to contain much in the way of frozen precipitation.

At its onslaught, a brief period of snow, sleet, freezing rain can be anticipated. As warmer air from the south gets entrained into the storm, a quick changeover to plain rain will occur by Saturday night. Rain will then linger into Sunday, with totals near 1 inch in many locales.

