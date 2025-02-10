When is the next chance of snow in NYC? Tracking back-to-back storms this week

NEW YORK -- New York City and the surrounding area catch a break from the snow Monday, but it will be short lived.

We have a First Alert Weather Day coming up for a messy commute Wednesday morning, following by another Thursday morning.

NYC weather forecast today

CBS News New York

Sunshine and cold temperatures will be the talk of your Monday, so be sure to bundle up. Expect highs in the mid 30s or so, which is a little below normal.

The winds will diminish tonight, allowing things to cool off nicely. That said, expect lows in the 20s, teens, and even single digits.

Next snow chance Tuesday night

CBS News New York

Clouds will be on the move tomorrow, with perhaps some late day and evening snowflakes. The bulk of the snow, however, will hold off until tomorrow night and Wednesday morning, with more organized snow south of NYC.

Snow totals will range from a coating to 3" across the city and immediate suburbs. Ocean County is expected to receive 3+".

CBS News New York

The next round of precipitation, which will be in the form of snow, ice and rain, will hold off until Wednesday night.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts.