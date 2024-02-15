First Alert Weather: More snow expected across Tri-State Area on Saturday morning

First Alert Weather: Good portion of New Jersey could see 1-3 inches of snow on Saturday

First Alert Weather: Good portion of New Jersey could see 1-3 inches of snow on Saturday

First Alert Weather: Good portion of New Jersey could see 1-3 inches of snow on Saturday

Alerts/Advisories

CBS New York

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in place for Ocean County from 10 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday.

CBS New York

A Wind Advisory is currently in place for Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess counties through 1 p.m. Friday.

Forecast

CBS New York

It's a tale of two Alberta Clippers (minor snowstorms that originate in the Alberta province of Canada). The first one is currently moving rapidly through the region and isn't expected to drop much in the way of snow before it exits around midnight. The highest totals will be found well to the north of the city, with 2 inches being the maximum amount. In and around the city, little to no accumulation is anticipated.

CBS New York

In the wake of tonight's clipper, winds will turn very gusty, with some gusts around 50 mph in our far northern suburbs. The high winds will make it feel much colder, with windchills getting into the teens and low 20s. Actual lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

CBS New York

For Friday, skies will be bright to start, but clouds will gradually fill in towards the end of the day. The gusty winds will still be in place, gusting between 25-45 mph at times. Highs will reach the low 40s.

CBS New York

Then, late Friday night, our second clipper moves into the region. This one looks to be more potent, taking a more southern track than the clipper of tonight. Because of this track, our southern suburbs are likely to see the highest snowfall totals, which is a contrast from the typical scenario, where the northern suburbs see the greatest snowfall.

CBS New York

Snow will fall roughly between midnight and 7 a.m. Saturday. In general, most of us will see a 1–3-inch snowfall, while Monmouth and Ocean counties will see 2-4 inches, with isolated totals of 5 inches.

CBS New York

Once that clipper departs, the rest of Saturday will feature cold and blustery conditions, with scattered flurries and highs in the upper 30s.