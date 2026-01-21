Significant snowfall is possible this weekend for NYC and Tri-State Area

All eyes are on the weekend as a winter storm threatens the region.

Residents in the Tri-State Area are feeling the dangerously cold temperatures Wednesday morning, but there will be a slight break on Thursday.

But don't get too comfortable, because they will plunge again heading into the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be First Alert Weather Days.

New Yorkers should expect the possibility of more than 6 inches of snow.

With a potential winter storm developing late in the weekend, it's shaping up to be an eventful stretch of January weather.

CBS News New York

How much snow is NYC getting?

The two main forecast models are predicting different amounts.

By Saturday night, snow is likely to begin. The European model is quicker, showing light to moderate snowfall amounts by early Sunday, while the American model, or GFS, holds things off until Sunday morning. That said, light accumulations are possible by sunrise.

The European is suggesting the region would see 16.8 inches as the artic pressure sets itself up in central Quebec. The American is predicting 12.5 inches, with the arctic pressure in central New York State.

There is some uncertainty, however, if (and how much) mixing will occur. If this happens, it would limit our snow totals. Something to keep in mind is all, especially if you're south of NYC.

The forecast will be fine-tuned in the coming days when there is more consensus between the models.

Snow forecast for this weekend

The First Alert Weather Team is very confident an arctic airmass will entrench the Northeast on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are expected to be in the teens.

The weekend brings the real punch. Saturday starts with frigid morning wind chills between –20 and 0°, and the afternoon only improves slightly, staying in the –5 to 10° range. As for Sunday, it will also be very cold with wind chills in the single digits.

As far as when this all wraps up, the best estimate is sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning. But by that point, the damage is done, so a messy Monday morning commute is expected.

Wednesday is still frigid, but some relief Thursday

We start today on a bitterly cold note. Morning wind chills range from –10 to 15°, making for a harsh start.

This afternoon brings partly sunny skies and a chance for a late‑day passing snow shower. Highs reach the mid‑30s, though it will still feel like the 20s.

Tonight, a quick snow or rain shower may slide through. It won't be as brutally cold, with wind chills holding in the 20s.

Thursday is no doubt the best weather day of the week, with highs in the 40s and partly cloudy.

Enjoy it while it lasts, because colder air returns on Friday. Expect highs in the 30s, with wind chills stuck in the 20s and teens..