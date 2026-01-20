Winter turns brutal as dangerous cold settles in across Tri-State Area

Dangerous cold is gripping the region, with feels-like temperatures across the Tri-State area dipping into the negatives.

Tuesday will easily rank as the coldest day of the season so far, starting another round of First Alert Weather Days.

Tuesday forecast

A frigid morning paired with a breeze will produce single-digit and sub-zero wind chills.

Even with sunshine this afternoon, the breeze will keep temperatures feeling locked in the single digits.

Expect another cold night tonight with wind chills dropping to between five below and 15 degrees.

Doctors advise layering up

Medical experts say children and older adults are especially vulnerable during this time. Hypothermia and frostbite are some of the most common injuries to arise from cold weather.

"Signs of frostbite are a pale, cool extremity like your finger, your toe, and it can actually lead to permanent nerve damage or losing a limb, even," said Emergency Room Physician Alina Metina. "If you start shivering, if you get confused, if you have a walk that seems unsteady, definitely go to the emergency department."

If you're stepping out of your home or office, make sure to bundle up with coats, hats and gloves as essential items.

Expect a short break from the cold before temperatures plunge

Wednesday won't be quite as harsh, but the morning still starts cold. It will feel more like five to 15 degrees, but highs will climb into the mid-30s by the afternoon.

Expect more clouds, and a passing snow or rain shower is possible.

If you're looking for relief, Thursday brings it. Temperatures rebound into the 40s, offering a much more comfortable break from the recent chill.

Enjoy it while it lasts—another shot of cold arrives this weekend, along with the potential for more snow.

Northern Lights in New York tonight

After signs of the Northern Lights last night, don't expect a repeat performance tonight.

It looks like the southern extent of the view line will only make it to the U.S./Canadian border off to our north. So, the odds of having a visual around here are low.