Smoke condition in NYC subway disrupts 1 train service in Washington Heights

Two people have been treated due to a smoke condition along the 1 subway line in Washington Heights, officials said.

The New York City Fire Department says they were called to 191st Street and St. Nicholas Avenue at around 12:50 p.m. for reports of smoke in the station.

Video from the 1 train platform at 191st street shows thick clouds of brown smoke. Subway riders could be heard coughing as they made their way to the street.

The 191st Street station has a famously long tunnel from the station to the street that was clouded with smoke.

About 60 FDNY and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

There was no service along the 1 line between 215th Street and 145th Street due to the smoke condition. Click here to get the latest on subway service.

The source of the smoke is under investigation.

"I was sitting on the train like a regular, and then the smoke was coming out," commuter Felix Sosa said. "And the worst thing was on the door. The driver took so long to open the door. It was very scary for us."

"People were running away, like, scared. The door was blocked, and we tried to open the door. So finally the guy opened the door, so we're lucky. We're running away. We were scared," Sosa added.

