Long Island family sues Smithtown School District, claiming years of bullying by students and faculty

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. -- A Long Island family is suing their son's school district, claiming he was the target of bullying by students and staff for years.

The family sat down exclusively with CBS New York's Ali Bauman about why they feel this is their last resort.

Sixteen-year-old Michael Coppola dreams of Broadway. His gender identity does not define him, but it has made him a target for bullying and harassment.

"It's affected my entire life," Michael said.

"Our family has gone into survival mode. We're not thriving. We're trying to survive the school years, and it shouldn't be that way," mom Diane Coppola said.

This week, the family filed a federal lawsuit against the Smithtown School District, claiming "peers physically assaulted him, misgendered him, threw objects at him, verbally abused him" from elementary through high school.

"I had to worry about these comments from students -- not just students but also teachers and staff and faculty -- where I was still trying to figure out who I am as a person," Michael said.

"Throughout all these years, how did the adults in this situation let Michael down, let your family down?" Bauman asked.

"Their answer to everything was to move him around like a chess piece. Three elementary schools ... He ultimately ended up not even playing in gym anymore 'cause they couldn't keep him safe in the PE class," Coppola said.

The lawsuit argues the school district is in violation of Title 9 and the New York State Dignity for All Students Act, which requires districts to create a school environment free from harassment, bullying and discrimination.

"We don't worry about his grades. We just want him to be happy," father Mike Coppola said.

A national survey from the Trevor Project found that last year, 24% of LGBTQ youth reported being physically threatened or harmed in the past year because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, while 27% of trans and nonbinary youth reported being physically threatened or harmed because of their gender identity.

"I don't know what would it be like if I didn't have supportive parents ... I know there's people who don't have what I have, and I can't imagine what it's like to be in their shoes," Michael said.

"We need to get justice for Michael, and maybe if we can help one other kid or one other family, then it'll have been worth doing what we did," Diane Coppola said.

We reached out to the schools superintendent. In response to the family's claims, a spokesman would only say the district does not comment on matters pertaining to litigation.