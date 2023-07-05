"Smallville" actor Allison Mack released from prison in NXIVM case

NEW YORK -- Allison Mack has been released from a California prison, according to a government website.

In 2021, Mack was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to charges she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for NXIVM leader Keith Raniere.

Mack avoided a longer person term by cooperating with federal authorities in their case against Raniere.

He was ultimately sentenced to 120 years in prison.

Mack was best known for her role as young Superman's close friend on the television show "Smallville."