Recent attempt to snatch a dog from woman highlights increase in small dog thefts

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man who followed a woman and her dog into an office building south of Tribeca and tried to snatch the animal.

As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, there's been an increase in reports of thefts of small dogs - particularly, one breed.

Surveillance video shows a man try to snatch a French bulldog from a woman inside a revolving door at an office building at 61 Broadway. During the struggle, her head struck a glass door.

The suspect took off, and police are looking for him.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, tells CBS2 in a statement that she's taken self-defense courses.

"I stood up for myself and kept my dog safe - I don't think they were expecting that," she said.

Reports of French bulldog thefts have been coming in around the country. In 2021, Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot as thieves stole two of her French bulldogs.

French bulldogs ranked top in the American Kennel Club's most popular breeds in New York City in 2021. They're also costly, worth thousands of dollars.

"She's high up on the price list for a Frenchie, so she's a target for theft," said Taylor Calvoni, who owns one.

He keeps a close eye on his Frenchie, and carries a specific kind of pepper spray.

"If anybody comes near me, they're going to get a face full of it," he said.

Gainer spoke with private investigators who look into missing and stolen pets. They gave her some advice for how to protect yourself and your pet. The first thing they say? Stay off the phone, and pay attention.

"Do not leave your pet unattended, period," said private investigator Angel Nieves.

Nieves is a former NYPD detective, and says do not tie them to something outside and run into a store. He also suggests walking away from people you don't know.

"Give them an excuse to stay away from you - please don't get close to my dog, you know, my dog is skittish," Nieves said.

Investigator Peter Tocco agrees, and says don't answer questions from strangers, either.

"It's 'oh, where's your breeder? I love this dog. I'm looking to get one myself.' And what happens is they start to extract information from you bit by bit," Tocco said.

"I think about it all the time. People stop me all the time. 'Where'd you get that dog? Where'd you get that dog?' And I think ahead and I'm prepared. You have to be now," Calvoni said.

Avoid predictability with your dog walks. Microchip your dog and invest in a GPS collar.

Even with precautions, they note it doesn't take much to steal an animal. If your dog is stolen, call police immediately, and file a report.

The woman involved in the attempted dog snatching was treated for a head injury. Her dog was uninjured. She also thanked the strangers who ran over to help.