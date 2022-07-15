Caught on camera: Man follows woman into revolving door, tries to snatch dog at Manhattan office building

Man attempts to steal dog from owner at Manhattan office building

A man was caught on camera attempting to steal a dog right from its owner's grip in Lower Manhattan on June 21, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - A man was caught on camera attempting to steal a dog right from its owner's grip in Lower Manhattan.

It happened June 21 at an office building on Broadway near Rector Street.

Video shows the man follow a woman into a section of a revolving door.

While they are both still going through the revolving door, the man bends down and tries to snatch the French bulldog.

During the struggle, police say the dog owner's head was punched against the glass door.

The suspect eventually fled emptyhanded.

The dog was not harmed, but its owner was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a head injury.

