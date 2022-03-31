SKIPPY recalling thousands of cases of peanut butter because jars may contain fragments of stainless steel

NEW YORK -- SKIPPY is recalling more than 9,000 cases of peanut butter because jars may contain fragments of stainless steel from manufacturing equipment.

The products were shipped to several states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The company has not received any complaints connected to this recall.

The recall list inludes SKIPPY Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, SKIPPY Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread and SKIPPY Creamy Peanut Butter Blended with Plant Protein.

No other SKIPPY products are affected by this recall.

For more information, including the UPC numbers and best by dates of the affected products, visit peanutbutter.com/recall or click here for more details from the FDA.