Man convicted in series of NYC hate crime assaults sentenced to prison

A man who was convicted earlier this year in a series of hate crime assaults that took place in New York City in 2023 and 2024 has been sentenced.

Skiboky Stora, 42, will spend three to nine years in state prison, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

The assaults took place between September 2023 and March 2024.

According to the DA's office, Stora elbowed a White 17-year-old boy in the neck and elbowed a fair-skinned 37-year-old woman in the shoulder in two separate incidents in Chelsea.

In the incident involving the teenager, prosecutors said Stora stated, "You people think you can do whatever the f*** you want."

Authorities said on Nov. 18, 2023, a Jewish couple saw Stora tearing down posters of kidnapped Israeli hostages in Union Square, and when Stora noticed they were looking at him, he followed them and shouted anti-White and antisemitic comments, including, "Die, Jews, die."

In the last incident, Stora struck a White 23-year-old woman in the head in Chelsea, causing her to fall to the ground. The victim posted a video about the attack on TikTok, where it garnered tens of millions of views.

Stora was arrested two days later. He was convicted in February 2026 of assault as a hate crime, stalking as a hate crime, aggravated harassment, and attempted assault as a hate crime.

"Skiboky Stora engaged in a disturbing pattern of hate-fueled violence targeting and intimidating strangers, causing physical harm and lasting emotional trauma to these New Yorkers," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement, in part. "Today's sentence sends a clear message that this conduct is unacceptable and carries significant consequences."

The DA's office said each victim was also granted an order of protection.