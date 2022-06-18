Watch CBS News
Theme park enthusiasts at Six Flags Great Adventure take part in nationwide simultaneous roller coaster ride

Theme parks take part in world's largest roller coaster ride
Theme parks take part in world's largest roller coaster ride 00:51

JACKSON, N.J. -- Roller coaster enthusiasts across the country celebrated 138 years of the thrill ride with simultaneous roller coaster rides across the country.

Enthusiastic riders cheered while taking a ride on El Toro at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson.

Six Flags joined theme parks across North America to celebrate the anniversary of the opening of the first roller coaster, the Switchback Railway, which opened at Coney Island in 1884.

