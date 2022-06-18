Theme park enthusiasts at Six Flags Great Adventure take part in nationwide simultaneous roller coaster ride

JACKSON, N.J. -- Roller coaster enthusiasts across the country celebrated 138 years of the thrill ride with simultaneous roller coaster rides across the country.

Enthusiastic riders cheered while taking a ride on El Toro at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson.

Today, we joined our friends at @aceonlineorg to celebrate World #RollerCoaster Appreciation Month!



All #SixFlags parks that were open today, along with other theme parks around the world, dispatched a coaster train at the same time to create the World’s Largest Coaster Ride! pic.twitter.com/Loxl4S6sQ2 — Six Flags (@SixFlags) June 16, 2022

Six Flags joined theme parks across North America to celebrate the anniversary of the opening of the first roller coaster, the Switchback Railway, which opened at Coney Island in 1884.