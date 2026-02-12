1 dead after shooting at Manhattan 7-Eleven, police say

A man died after being shot Thursday morning at a 7-Eleven in Midtown Manhattan, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 10:30 a.m. inside the store on Eighth Avenue. The man was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries before he died.

The victim was someone who regularly held doors open at the store for customers, a police source said.

A worker at a food cart nearby said she saw people running out of the store during the incident.

Police said no arrests have been made.

