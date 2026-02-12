Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead after shooting at Manhattan 7-Eleven, police say

By Alexa Herrera,
Lisa Rozner
Lisa Rozner
Lisa Rozner joined CBS News New York in 2017. She covers a wide range of stories.
Read Full Bio
Lisa Rozner

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

A man died after being shot Thursday morning at a 7-Eleven in Midtown Manhattan, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 10:30 a.m. inside the store on Eighth Avenue. The man was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries before he died. 

The victim was someone who regularly held doors open at the store for customers, a police source said. 

A worker at a food cart nearby said she saw people running out of the store during the incident. 

Police said no arrests have been made.

Check back for updates.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue