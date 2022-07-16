Beachgoers reminded to stay vigilant this weekend after recent shark attacks

NEW YORK -- Ahead of the warm weekend, beachgoers are encouraged to be vigilant in the water after the recent shark attacks.

At least five people have been bitten on Long Island in just the last two weeks.

Thursday alone, there were six shark sightings at Tobay Beach in Nassau County.

People are urged to only swim when there's a lifeguard on duty.

RELATED STORY: Experts: Shark sightings, while unnerving, actually mean the ecosystem in the body of water is very healthy

Beach crews are now using sophisticated drones and patrolling on WaveRunners for sharks in an effort to keep swimmers safe.