Daughter of FDNY firefighter who died on 9/11 shares message of hope after cancer diagnosis

NEW YORK — A family in Westchester County is appreciating every moment after dealing with two events that have forever shaped their lives. One of them was the loss of a husband and father on 9/11.

The oldest of four children, Casey Spor was only 6 years old when her father, FDNY Firefighter Joseph P. Spor Jr., rushed down to the World Trade Center on September 11th with Rescue 3 from the Bronx. The 35-year-old climbed the South Tower rescuing people, but was killed when the building collapsed.

The Spor family still has his helmet.

"It was found two blocks away from the World Trade Center," Casey said. "I think he sent it there to give us a little piece of him."

"He did all he could that day to save so many lives," said Casey's mom, Colleen Spor.

"My dad was just the most fun-loving guy. Always had a smile on his face, and so I've always tried to make that myself," said Casey.

Casey has lived her life instilled with the memories of her father and the closest of bonds with her mother and siblings.

"After Joe was killed, they were all I had left. I think they knew that as well, and that's why we are so close," said Colleen.

Daughter of fallen FDNY firefighter diagnosed with brain cancer

But in 2019, their strength became tested again when Casey noticed her health was declining.

"I started getting like weird symptoms, like facial paralysis, things like that," said Casey. "I was like, something's just not sitting right with me."

After months of doctors appointments, Casey was diagnosed with brain cancer at 24 years old.

"I was pretty much given nine months to live at the time," she said.

"She's been through the worst, and now she has an inoperable brain tumor," Colleen said.

But rallying together, which is what the Spors do best, Casey overcame months of chemotherapy, radiation and two brain surgeries.

"She handled herself with such dignity and grace and bravery," said Colleen.

Casey's one goal was to walk down the aisle on her wedding day, and she did so last October.

"On her bouquet, she had a pin with her father's picture in it that says 'you walk beside me every day,' and I know he does. He walks beside all of us," said Colleen.

Casey is now on immunotherapy pills to stabilize her body and is living every day with one message: "Just never give up hope," she said. "If I could just help one person ... could hear my story and know they can make it though the hard days, too."

