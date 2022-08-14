State Department: 5 of 8 wounded in shooting in Jerusalem from Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Eight people were wounded in a shooting targeting a bus near the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Saturday night.

The U.S. State Department says five of them are Americans who are from Brooklyn.

On Sunday, CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke with people who know them in Williamsburg.

At Congregation Satmar on Hooper Street, congregants were praying for Shia Hersh Glick, his wife, and his teenage son and daughter, who were all injured Saturday night at a bus stop near the Western Wall. Community leader Isaac Abraham said he's related to the family by marriage, and that they were waiting in the area for a cab to take them to King David's Tomb to pray. It was a trip for Glick's son, who is engaged.

"A boy that goes to travel to pray that before he gets married sitting at a bus stop waiting for a taxi and the next thing he knows he's got a bullet in his head and ends up in the hospital, but lucky it missed some major arteries, so he's going to do okay," Abraham said.

Video shows shattered windows on the bus that was parked there. The driver, Daniel Kanivesky, said the bus was full of passengers when he stopped and shots rang out.

"At this moment started the shooting. Two people outside. I see falling (and) two inside (the bus) it was a bleeding," Kanivesky said.

The State Department said a pregnant woman in her 30s from Borough Park was also injured.

Abraham said he's hearing through community members that doctors performed an emergency C-section.

For now, Abraham said Glick, who is around 40 years old, is recovering from bullets that struck his hand and shoulder. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke of Glick on Sunday.

"He was very brave. He bent down over his family to protect them. He was shot in the neck and they had him on a respirator, but it looks like his condition is improving," Schumer said.

The attack follows a tense week between Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted, "I'm horrified by the terror attack in Jerusalem... My team is making contact with the State Department to assist however possible. We condemn terror and stand with the Israeli people as they seek peace."

The suspect turned himself into police and the weapon he carried with him was seized. Israel media report it's not clear if this was terror related, but the suspect has a criminal record.

CBS2 has learned the Americans that were injured are expected to survive.